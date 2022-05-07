Advertisement

Brewers beat Braves 6-3; Acuña homers in return for Atlanta

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (52) delivers in the the second inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (52) delivers in the the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Eric Lauer allowed one earned run, Christian Yelich’s infield single was the big hit in Milwaukee’s four-run sixth inning, and the streaking Brewers beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3.

The NL Central-leading Brewers have won four straight and nine of 10.

Lauer gave up two runs, one earned, on two hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings. He had eight strikeouts.

Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. opened the fourth with a 450-foot homer to center field — his first since returning from knee surgery.

