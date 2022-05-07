Celebrate Free Comic Book Day Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Comic book shops around the world are giving away over 5.6 million comic books Saturday in celebration of the biggest day in the industry, Free Comic Book Day.

The event, designed for the whole community, is intended to introduce as many people to the wonders of comic book, according to Madison’s Westfield Comics.

For the 20th year, Westfield Comics is welcoming everyone into their store Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes of their favorite characters.

A list of participating publishers and their free comics are online at www.freecomicbookday.com.

