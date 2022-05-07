The DNR works with local guide service to plant trees after $6k grant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Devil’s Lake Climbing Guides received a grant from local tree groups to populate Devil’s Lake State Park with 75 new trees.

The local guide service partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to plant the trees at the Quartzite and Northern Lights campgrounds and the North Shore parking lot.

With the help of staff, volunteers, and private donors, all 75 trees were planted on April 29, which was also Arbor Day.

The DNR said that the grant, which totals $6,500, was given to the guide service by Trees Forever and Alliant Energy’s Community Tree Program: One Million Trees Initiative.

“The department is very fortunate to have private donors and volunteers who are committed to supporting Wisconsin State Parks for all,” said Jim Carter, DNR Superintendent at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo.

The recently planted trees are also apart of a initiative by Gov. Tony Evers where he pledged to plant 75 million new trees by 2030 with the help of public, private, and non-governmental partners. The executive order was signed in 2021.

To date, 9.3 million trees have been planted in Wisconsin’s urban and rural areas. According to the DNR, if all 75 million trees are planted, almost 29 million metric tons of carbon dioxide will be stored over the next 50 years.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.