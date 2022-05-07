The farmers’ market returns to Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Outdoor Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market will be in full swing on Saturday mornings this summer and autumn.

The festivities will kick off on Saturday May 7, and will run until Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to noon.

The market will host 38 local food producers and vendors which will be set up on Market Street and Cannery Place around Cannery Square Park.

On the opening day of the market, there will be a number of celebratory activities, according to the Sun Prairie Farmers Market.

Some of these activities include:

The Sun Prairie Public Library Dream Bus will be arriving at the farmers’ market from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Music provided by the Sun Prairie Jazz Band starting at 9 a.m.

Sustainability presentation and activities by the Sun Prairie Patrick Marsh Middle School Students

Live broadcast from the Sun Prairie Media Center

Going forward, the Sun Prairie Farmers Market said that there are other events to look forward to, including ‘Bike to the Market Day’ on May 21 and live music.

For more information about the Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market and upcoming activities, be sure to follow them on their Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.