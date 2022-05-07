Flower demand in peak bloom, but supply is still dry

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just ahead of Mother’s Day, prom season and wedding season, florists around the nation are facing a national supply shortage.

Flower buyers in the Madison area said the pandemic has shut down many farms, and getting flowers from other states or countries can be a challenge.

“Getting products into the country and getting it here on time so that we have time to work with it,” Diane Schulte, Floral Manager at Metcalfe’s said. “A lot of those shipping charges have affect retail pricing as well- 15 to 25 percent increase in a lot of pricing, so we’ve had to pass some of that along to the consumer.”

While supply is still dried up, demand is in peak bloom.

Amanda Wagner, a buyer with Daffodil Parker, said the key this season is to not pass the stress onto customers, which may mean substitutions and flexibility.

“The good news is they’re all beautiful, like they’re all flowers. It’s really nice to work in an industry and with a product that even if it’s not the one it’s still gorgeous,” she said.

