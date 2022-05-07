Advertisement

Generations of nurses working at UW Health

Tori Sonday and her daughter Kalyn Sonday seem like they were born to be nurses.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Kalyn is a second-year inpatient nurse at UW Health East Madison Hospital, and her mom Tori has been working for 35 years as a clinic nurse at UW Health West Clinic.

“I grew up seeing what a positive impact my mom had on patients and how much she loved her job, so it was a no brainer to follow in her footsteps,” Kalyn said. “I couldn’t wait to become a nurse like her, so I got my certified nursing assistant license at 16 and knew then I would go on to nursing school after college.”

Tori said nursing has had a big impact on her family both at work and at home.

“Being a nurse made me a better mom because I knew what to expect when they got sick or hurt,” Tori said. “Kalyn grew up in the healthcare world and I am pretty sure she was the only five-year-old who knew how to check herself in for an appointment at the clinic.”

Before Kalyn made her decision to become a nurse, there was another generation of nurses in the family. Kalyn’s grandmother, Beverly Reynolds, was also a nurse at UW Health, and the Sondays are proud to carry on that tradition.

“We are all very passionate about nursing and knowing that patients still stay in touch with my mom after all these years; shows the awesome power of nursing,” Tori said.

“After I work a 12-hour shift, I call my mom because I know she can relate to all the ups and downs,” Kalyn said. “She knows what it is like to work with providers, family members and it is great to bounce ideas off her.”

In 2005, Reynolds won a UW Health Nurse Excellence Award, and this year, Kalyn won the “Rising Star” award as part of the awards series for UW Health nurses.

“I am so proud to be a UW Health nurse like my mom and grandma,” Kalyn said.  “I hope I can make an impact like they did.”

National Nurses Week is May 6-12, which highlights and honors the contributions and sacrifices nurses make to keep the public safe and healthy.

