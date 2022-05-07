Advertisement

Gov. Evers grants 49 pardons, brings total to 498

FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly...
FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Behind Evers is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, left, R-Rochester, and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield. The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature plans to send a dozen election and voting bills to Evers in an attempt to mollify backers of former President Donald Trump who falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen from him. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)(andy manis | AP)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that he has granted another 49 pardons.

Gov. Evers has granted more pardons during his first three years in office than any other governor in contemporary history. In total, the governor has granted 498 pardons.

The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on March 11, 2022 and March 25, 2022. Applicants that were selected for expedited review or recommended by the Board were forwarded to Gov. Evers for final consideration.

“There is power in redemption and forgiveness, especially for folks who’ve been working to move beyond their past mistakes to be productive, positive members of their communities,” Gov. Evers said. “I’m grateful for being able to give a second chance to these individuals who’ve worked hard to do just that.”

A list of the 49 new pardons can be found here.

The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. Individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have no pending criminal charges.

The pardon application, instructions and answers to frequently asked questions about the process can be found here.

