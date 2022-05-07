HLH survivor follows in mother’s footsteps as nursing partnership becomes a reality between Madison College and UW Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College and UW Madison faculty signed off on a transfer program Friday that will make nursing school more accessible and affordable for students.

According to panelists at the signing, health care facilities are still struggling with a nursing shortage across Wisconsin.

The new transfer agreement makes it possible for Madison College students to enroll directly into UW Madison’s online nursing bachelor’s degree program.

Students can complete their associates degree in nursing at Madison College, start working as a nurse and then finish UW’s 1.5 year long bachelor program.

Madison College nursing program chair Dr. Kerri Kliminski’s daughter Kayla battled Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), suffered organ failure, and was inspired by her nurses and her mother to pursue a nursing career.

”This experience although exceptionally hard for our family and really scary is going to make her that much more of a better nurse,” Kerri said.

The transfer program that Kerri helped implement will make it easier for Kayla to become a nurse.

”Those people that helped me every day to just keep my spirits up and everything like that,” Kayla said. “It was very inspiring and very cool to see.”

She is looking forward to the hands-on part of the program.

”I think it will be absolutely wonderful to be able to be on the other side of things,” she said.

Kerri started work on the transfer program in 2017 and said her biggest challenge was making sure curriculum did not repeat.

”And that theses students would get robust credit for the work they’d already done which decreases the time on the back end for them to achieve their bachelor’s degree,” Kerri said it will get students to work on hospital floors faster. ”It’s additional online theory coursework. There are not clinicals attached to that or skills coursework so it really lends itself to very nicely being achievable by a nurse who’s out in the workforce already.”

Kayla is eager to start work as she goes from patient to care taker.

”Especially since I was that scared kid at one point and now I can help that scared kid,” Kayla said.

She previously worked at day care and memory care facilities, so she feels ready to begin her hands-on work.

