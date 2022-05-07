Advertisement

At least one dead following Fitchburg crash, police confirm

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police have confirmed that one person is dead following a Friday night crash.

Dane County Dispatch said a witness called to report a crash on the 4700 block of Schneider Drive at around 8:33 p.m.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the crash occurred on Highway MM and Schneider Drive in Fitchburg.

NBC15 has a crew on scene and will continue to update the story with new details.

