At least one dead following Fitchburg crash, police confirm

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police have confirmed that one person is dead following a Friday night crash.

Dane County Dispatch said a witness called to report a crash on the 4700 block of Schneider Drive at around 8:33 p.m.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the crash occurred on Highway MM and Schneider Drive in Fitchburg.

NBC15 has a crew on scene and will continue to update the story with new details.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.