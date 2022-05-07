Madison Night Market returns Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Night markets will return to Madison beginning Thursday, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) announced Friday.

At the celebration of Madison’s unique creative culture, hundreds of vendors will showcase handmade goods including local art, artisan gifts, and prepacked foods.

Attendees can also enjoy live music, food carts, and pop-up restaurant experiences. Different vendors and entertainment will be featured each month, BID said.

The market, free of charge, will be held the second Tuesday of the month from 4-8p.m. It is held rain or shine.

The 2022 dates are: 5/12, 6/9, 8/11, and 9/8.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.