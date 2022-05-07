Advertisement

Madison Night Market returns Thursday

Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) celebrates the return of the Madison...
Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) celebrates the return of the Madison Night Market for 2022!(BID)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Night markets will return to Madison beginning Thursday, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) announced Friday.

At the celebration of Madison’s unique creative culture, hundreds of vendors will showcase handmade goods including local art, artisan gifts, and prepacked foods.

Attendees can also enjoy live music, food carts, and pop-up restaurant experiences. Different vendors and entertainment will be featured each month, BID said.

The market, free of charge, will be held the second Tuesday of the month from 4-8p.m. It is held rain or shine.

The 2022 dates are: 5/12, 6/9, 8/11, and 9/8.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

Wis. DNR urges caution ahead of peak fire season
Madison College and UW-Madison form nursing school partnership
HLH survivor follows in mother’s footsteps as nursing partnership becomes a reality between Madison College and UW Madison
As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, NBC15 is excited to announce our Crystal Apple winners,...
Meet 2022 Crystal Apple winner Becky Stoddard!
Change this caption before publishing
2022 NBC15 Crystal Apple Honorable Mentions