Middleton teen organizing 5K to support childhood cancer patients

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton High School junior is taking her annual fundraiser for a local cancer center a step further this year.

Divya Goel started “Help Fight Childhood Cancer” nearly seven years ago. She has raised money for the UW Carbone Cancer Center to support children battling cancer.

“I just want to make their stay at the hospital easier and more feeling like home than a hospital. So, the first few years I did donations such as coloring books and pencils and markers. Then later on since COVID hit I was only able to do monetary donations. We were able to raise $1,500 the first time and then with t-shirts the second time we were able to raise $2,000 ,” said Goel.

This year she wanted to increase her goal to $10,000, so she decided to organize a 5K race in Madison. The almost 17-year-old says it’s been a lot of work to get such a big event planned, but she knows the outcome will be worth it.

“This year my goal is awareness, so I wanted to be aware of childhood cancer and that it is a thing unfortunately. I want to be able to say we’re there for the kids and that we see them and they’re not the only ones fighting,” said Goel.

The 5K run/walk is happening Sunday, June 12th, 2022 at Elver Park starting at 9 a.m. She is hoping for 200-250 people to sign up. It costs $25 to register, which includes a t-shirt. 100% of the profits will go to the UW Kids Cancer Fund. They’re also looking for volunteers to help during the race and for more businesses to become sponsors.

Help Fight Childhood Cancer 5K poster. (Divya Goel)

Goel said this year, the cause became even more personal for her. “Unfortunately, a family friend of mine got Leukemia in January so that definitely changed it and like made me look in a different perspective and see how treatment is definitely affecting them. So being able to help them as much and possible and make them as comfortable as possible is really what I want to do,” said Goel.

The teen credits her family for supporting her in getting the event to come together. “My mom did definitely help me. She is the race director, and my sister is the technology coordinator. She designed the website and has been filling in sponsors and stuff. My mom has been helping with getting sponsors and helping advertise,” said Goel.

She also expressed gratitude for several teachers and advisors at Middleton High School who have supported her in coordinating the event and spreading the word for registration.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.