SSM Health: Adults can develop potentially dangerous food allergies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While most food allergies start in childhood, they can develop at any stage of life.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, about one in five adults report that they’re allergic to a food, and of those people, about half report that they developed it in adulthood.

The most common foods that people are allergic to include milk, eggs, peanuts, soy, wheat, tree nuts, fish and shellfish.

Allergy symptoms can range from mild hives to life threatening anaphylaxis.

“If you are diagnosed with a food allergy, you’ve got to be really good about avoiding this food,” SSM Health allergist and immunologist Dr. Ashleigh Olson said. “That means reading ingredient labels for mention of that food and asking about it when you go to restaurants or a friend’s house.”

People should seek emergency help if they experience severe reactions and any signs of symptoms of anaphylaxis.

