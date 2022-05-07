2 vehicle crash, road blocked in Stoughton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A two vehicle car crash has caused a road to be blocked off in the city of Stoughton on Saturday morning.

The Stoughton Police Department said that the accident occurred at the intersection of US-51 and Jackson Street.

Jackson Street is currently blocked off until further notice. Traffic in being rerouted to Nygaard Street and Roby Road.

The SPD reported at the tip was received at approximately 11:33 a.m.

The scene is considered active and emergency personnel are still on scene according to the SPD.

NBC15 will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they are received.

