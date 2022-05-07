Wis. DNR urges caution ahead of peak fire season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we enter peak fire season, The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public, especially those in the northern part of the state, to be vigilant.

The increased fire danger is due to warmer temperatures, lower humidity and dry vegetation- factors that increase the potential risk for wildfires, the DNR said Friday. There is also an increased risk of fire as sandy soils and pine area move up into the crowns of the trees.

The DNR urges the community to be fire smart, especially with the state’s fishing season opener on Saturday, as well as Mother’s Day on Sunday. During this time there tends to be more fires as more people are enjoying the outdoors.

The department has responded to 235 wildfires this year. The number one cause of wildfires in Wisconsin is debris burning.

The DNR offers the following Fire Safety Tips:

Check before you burn; burn permits for debris burning will likely be suspended in several counties over the coming days until conditions improve

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours

Secure dragging trailer chains

Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained

Report fires early, dial 911

