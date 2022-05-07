Advertisement

Wis. DNR urges caution ahead of peak fire season

(unsplash.com)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we enter peak fire season, The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public, especially those in the northern part of the state, to be vigilant.

The increased fire danger is due to warmer temperatures, lower humidity and dry vegetation- factors that increase the potential risk for wildfires, the DNR said Friday. There is also an increased risk of fire as sandy soils and pine area move up into the crowns of the trees.

The DNR urges the community to be fire smart, especially with the state’s fishing season opener on Saturday, as well as Mother’s Day on Sunday. During this time there tends to be more fires as more people are enjoying the outdoors.

The department has responded to 235 wildfires this year. The number one cause of wildfires in Wisconsin is debris burning.

The DNR offers the following Fire Safety Tips:

  • Check before you burn; burn permits for debris burning will likely be suspended in several counties over the coming days until conditions improve
  • Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours
  • Secure dragging trailer chains
  • Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained
  • Report fires early, dial 911

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) celebrates the return of the Madison...
Madison Night Market returns Thursday
Madison College and UW-Madison form nursing school partnership
HLH survivor follows in mother’s footsteps as nursing partnership becomes a reality between Madison College and UW Madison
As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, NBC15 is excited to announce our Crystal Apple winners,...
Meet 2022 Crystal Apple winner Becky Stoddard!
Change this caption before publishing
2022 NBC15 Crystal Apple Honorable Mentions