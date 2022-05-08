Advertisement

Braves bats, Morton beat Brewers 9-2 for series win

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates after scoring with third...
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates after scoring with third baseman Austin Riley (27) in the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)(Brett Davis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall and William Contreras homered to help Charlie Morton won for the first time in five starts as the Atlanta Braves cranked up their bats to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-2. Matt Olson hit a two-run double during a four-run second inning. Duvall homered in the third off starter Aaron Ashby and Contreras added a three-run drive in the fifth off Jandel Gustave to pad the lead. The Braves were winless over Morton’s last four starts, a stretch that included a 7.85 ERA. But the 38-year-old right-hander pitched around three walks to allow two hits with five strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

