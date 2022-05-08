Advertisement

Bucks edge Celtics 103-101 after frantic final second

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is called for a charge on Boston Celtics' Grant Williams...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is called for a charge on Boston Celtics' Grant Williams during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points and made the go-ahead basket with 44.3 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood a frantic flurry of shots in the final seconds to beat the Boston Celtics 103-101 on Saturday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal. The defending champion Bucks lead the best-of-7 series 2-1, with Game 4 on Monday night in Milwaukee. Boston’s Marcus Smart was fouled by Jrue Holiday just before attempting a potential tying 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds remaining. Smart made the first free throw, then missed the second intentionally. Smart got the rebound, but missed his putback attempt. Boston’s Robert Williams sent the ball up and off the glass, and Al Horford’s putback missed. Horford then made a shot, but too late.

