Cat killed in Windsor fourplex fire

By Taylor Bowden
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Village of Windsor, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Deputies and numerous fire departments say everyone got out safe from a fourplex fire except a cat that was killed.

At around 11 p.m. Saturday night, crews responded to reports of smoke and flames coming from a garage attached to the fourplex in the 6700 block of Windsor Ridge Lane in the Village of Windsor .

Both the garage and the residential unit sustained significant damage from the fire.

The fire is not considered suspicious although the exact cause is under investigation.

