Cloudy & mild for Mother’s Day

Temperatures climb into the mid 60s with increasing cloud cover from the West. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out!
Highs climb into the lower and mid 60s today under a mostly cloudy sky.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a beautiful day of sunshine, more clouds roll into southern Wisconsin for Sunday. Highs climb into the lower and mid 60s. Remnants of overnight showers and storms roll into western Wisconsin later this morning. A spotty shower or two cannot be ruled out. Most will stay dry.

Southerly winds pick up into Monday & drier air will clear out the sky. Sunshine and warmer air will drive Monday highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A cold front will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. A few of these storms may be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has hoisted a Slight Risk (Level 2) of severe weather for Monday night - mainly NW of Madison. The strongest storms may contain hail and gusty winds.

The warmer & humid weather continues through the middle & end of the week. Daily rain chances continue into the weekend.

