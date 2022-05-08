Advertisement

Fire on Madison’s north side under investigation

No injuries were reported
Generic fire graphic
Generic fire graphic(AP)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire on the north side of Madison is under investigation. It happened at on office building on the 2800 block of International Lane, according to an incident report.

Madison Fire Department received reports of flames around today 6 a.m. and was on scene minutes after. The fire was quickly put out.

No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway.

