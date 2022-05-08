Advertisement

Fort Atkinson painted yellow for Lemonade Day

Fort Atkinson was painted yellow once again today for Lemonade Day.
By Abriela Thiel
May. 7, 2022
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort Atkinson was painted yellow once again today for Lemonade Day.

The Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce partnered with Fort Community Credit Union and an after-school enrichment program to create the initiative.

Lemonade Day teaches kids how to start, own and operate their own businesses, like a lemonade stand.

Event organizers said this is much more than just a typical lemonade stand kids put together in a day. Instead, it is a months-long process that teaches kids financial literacy.

“It’s the kind of culmination of what they’ve been working toward for a long time, and it’s really good to see that business spirit in these kids because they’re the next generation of our community’s business leaders,” Fort Community Credit Union Director of Marketing Jeffery Anderson said.

Ten stands were held today at the event, with each stand operated by a couple kids.

