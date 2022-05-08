Advertisement

Konwent breaks record, Badgers drop regular season finale

(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kayla Konwent became the new all-time homerun leader at Wisconsin, as the Badgers dropped their regular season finale to Michigan 13-9.

It was senior day at Goodman Diamond and seven Badgers were honored from the softball program.

The seniors certainly shined on their big day, Morgan Kummer had a three-run blast in the first inning to give the Badgers a 3-2 edge over Michigan. Followed by fifth-year Kayla Konwent who went yard in the second inning to put Wisconsin ahead 5-2.

Sunday marked Konwent’s 32nd homerun as a Badger, breaking the previous record set by Chloe Miller.

The Wolverines would surge ahead in the sixth inning, scoring four runs to take the lead 10-9. After two homeruns in the seventh inning Michigan came away with the series sweep 13-9.

The Badgers will travel to East Lansing next week for the Big Ten Softball Tournament.

