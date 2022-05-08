Advertisement

Madison community celebrates Eid

By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Muslims across the Madison-area gathered to celebrate Eid - a holiday following the month-long fasting of Ramadan.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast, which includes not eating or drinking between sunrise and sunset. According to Muslims, fasting helps to nourish their souls rather than their bodies.

The Eid holiday celebrates the conclusion of that month, with plenty of food and fun activities.

“It happens to just fall in the end of spring, leading into summer, so you know, everything’s bright and green and beautiful. We’re sitting under clear skies, all through the mercy of our God. We are happy to be alive, to be able to be human, practice our faith,” Medinah Community Center board member Umar Warsi said.

Participants also said because attendance at the event was so diverse, the food ranged from all over the world.

