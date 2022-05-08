Madison looks to end traffic fatalities by 2035

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison is hoping to make their roads safer for everyone by joining the Vision Zero Network.

Vision Zero Network is a collaborative campaign across the country that brings communities together to help eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries. Their goal is to increase safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all.

Madison joining this campaign means that the city has the opportunity to connect with other cities who have joined this network, and see what has worked for them to learn what could work to help keep roads safer here.

“The ability to learn from projects and outcomes in other cities, as well their methods and strategies will be very useful as we implement our Vision Zero Action Plan,” said Mayor Rhodes-Conway

Madison began the route to improving road conditions two years ago. In that time, there have been speed reductions, street redesigns, infrastructure improvements, and improved biking and walking facilities throughout the city.

“Madison is proud to join the Vision Zero Network. We know that speed reductions, enforcement, education, outreach, and changes in street design have a direct impact in the reduction of traffic related deaths and serious injuries.”

The city of Madison hopes to join the Vision Zero Network’s goal of zero traffic fatalities by 2035.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.