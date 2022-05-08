NBC15 celebrates our favorite moms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To all the mothers or people who serve a motherly role in life, Happy Mother’s Day!

The NBC15 News Team is taking the time to thank their favorite moms. Here are messages from some members of our newsroom as to why they love their mom:

Michelle Baik: “As we grow older, my mom and I grow closer as friends. So not only do I love my mom… I love my best friend!”

Leah Doherty: “My mom is my biggest cheerleader, she’s always there to listen and is selfless. She makes so many sacrifices for our family and loves unconditionally. Love you mom! Happy Mother’s Day!”

Erin Sullivan: Erin says her mom is the best quilter in all of Colorado and can make a delicious meal using any ingredients! Happy Mother’s Day, Bernadette!

John Stofflet: “My Mom is such an inspiration. Despite the health and memory challenges of being 101-years-old, she still maintains her quick witted sense of humor. The other day, the nurse was listening to her heart during an exam. Mom quipped, ‘Is it still beating…or are you the undertaker?’ As a kid who grew up with little food or possessions as a child during the Great Depression in Brooklyn, NY…Mom always taught us how to be grateful for what we have, and the importance of caring for others. She has brightened the lives of those whose paths she’s crossed for more than a century.”

Elizabeth Wadas: “Creative, supportive, goofy and giving; I am so lucky to have this amazing human as my mother. She is my greatest role model and biggest cheerleader, and I love her more than anything! Happy mother’s day, mom! ❤”

Gabriella Rusk: “Wishing my mom Heather Rusk a very happy Mother’s Day! She’s helping me navigate the joys of wedding planning and watches every morning newscast she can. I love you, Mom!”

Maria Lisignoli: “Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who does it all! Mom, you are so full of love and compassion for everyone in your life. Thank you for teaching me how to work hard and play hard! I love you so much.”

Shaina Nijhawan: “I love my mother Tammy so very much. She is the most loving, hard-working, and sweet woman I know, and I would not have succeeded in the ways I have without her unconditional love and support.”

Brendan Johnson: “I have two special ladies in my life. My Mom, Kathy, (left) and my godmother, Aunt Sharon, (right) have been there every step of the way - encouraging & challenging me to be the best person I can be! I wouldn’t be where I am today without them!”

Gretchen Gerlach: “My mom is the strongest person I know. I don’t know who I would be without her love and guidance. I am grateful for her today and every day. Happy Mother’s Day Mommy!!!”

Juliana Tornabene: “Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Momma! I’m so lucky to have such a strong, bright, silly and supportive woman in my life to guide my through my best and worst moments.”

Marcus Aarsvold: “I love my mom because she supports my dreams even though it requires me to miss most holidays. Kim Aarsvold gets creative and built a “flat Stanley Marcus” cardboard cutout so I could still be home for Christmas 😂.”

Tim Elliott: “Lindsey- Ty is definitely a mama’s boy! Lindsey loves her little guy so much. She does so much for him every single day and Ty repays her in plenty of hugs and smooches 😊 They make the best team.

Joan- My mom has always put my sister and I first. She’s dedicated most of her life to being the absolute best mom. Now she’s loving life as Nan! Ty always loves to snuggle up with Nan when she comes for a visit. That kid gets spoiled rotten!”

