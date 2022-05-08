Advertisement

Sun Prairie Adapted Sports makes sports accessible for all

Sports
Sports
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The goal of the new Adaptive Sports League in Sun Prairie is to make sports accessible for everyone.

The League kicked off this year and offers a variety of sports for students with both mental and physical disabilities.

“It feels good because some days it feels like you can’t really do anything, and then when you get to come out here and feel like you’re able to do something that other - that ‘normal’ people can do. So yeah, it’s really nice,” Eighth grader Faolan Wulf said.

Some of the activities offered for students include soccer, hockey and wiffleball.

