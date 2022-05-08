This Week: Turning Humid & Sticky

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready for Summer! It arrives a little early this week - with highs topping out in the 80s with the possibility for a 90 or two by Thursday. This period will also be marked by daily rain & storm chances given the higher levels of heat and humidity.

Southerly winds pick up into Monday & drier air will clear out the sky. More sunshine and warmer air will drive Monday highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s. There is a potential for morning clouds to linger - which could reduce temperatures and wind speeds. If sunshine stays out, temperatures will be higher and there’s a greater possibility for higher wind speeds. Southerly winds could gust as high as 40mph.

Later, a cold front will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms. Rain enters into Western Wisconsin Monday night into early Tuesday. A few of these storms may be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has hoisted a Slight Risk (Level 2) of severe weather for Monday night - mainly NW of Madison. The strongest storms may contain hail and gusty winds. As with these warmer, Summer-like setups, a lot depends on the day’s sunshine & surface-based instability. If there’s a lack of sunshine, storms will not be as strong & will remain mostly elevated. This reduces the chance for any tornadic activity. But, hail and gusty winds would be a possibility.

The cold front drops to the SE into Tuesday as the storms weaken and fizzle out. There is a 50% chance for shower/storms on Tuesday as warmer air surges into the region. The warmer & humid weather continues through the middle & end of the week. Daily rain chances continue into the weekend.

A pattern change appears likely late next weekend - showing a drop in temperatures & humidity.

