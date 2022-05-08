Verona mother shares her abortion experience to honor her first son

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mother of three Ali Peaslee worries a Roe v. Wade rollback would make abortions more traumatizing for women who want an abortion.

Ali and her husband Alex Peaslee can comfort their two older children Aidan and Archie, but they can only hold a teddy bear representing their first born son Adam.

”I never wanted to have an abortion,” Ali said. “That was never something I thought I would do.”

At 21 weeks, an ultrasound showed that Adam had a heart defect and several abnormalities. Doctors told Ali and Alex that he would not survive childbirth or the necessary open heart surgeries that followed.

The couple said the entire process would’ve been less traumatic if it could’ve been completed in Wisconsin with their regular healthcare providers.

Ali is a nurse and Alex is a pharmacist.

”Coming home from the hospital and seeing the crib that I had set up knowing that that was never going to get used,” Alex said. “It just hurt so much.”

They were too far along for an abortion in Wisconsin, so they traveled to Chicago, Illinois for the abortion procedure in April of 2019.

Ali said it was the hardest decision she’s ever made but that she would do it again.

”Because I would risk my entire life of having pain and trauma on me to protect my children and protect my kid who would’ve suffered,” she said. “I would take all of that on so he doesn’t have to suffer.”

She said the leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion could threaten a choice that should be up to her.

”You can’t pick and choose which abortions you allow,” she said. “You can’t say, ‘That one! It sound’s like we should let that one happen but we can’t let this one happen.’ That’s not how it works.”

Alex agrees.

”It’s unacceptable that people’s opinion on this gets to determine people’s right to their own healthcare,” he said. “It just makes me very sad that it’s such a political issue when it’s a healthcare issue.”

Ali said she shares Adam’s story to make a difference and detailed the abortion in her blog.

”I want people to ask me about my abortion that’s why my sign says that. Talk to me about my abortion. I want people to know that I am a mother, I have a family, I am a nurse. I’m a kind person who was in a really crappy situation. We were dealt a really bad hand and this absolutely needed to be a decision that we could make,” Ali said.

She said their family will always celebrate Adam and share his memory with Aidan and Archie.

