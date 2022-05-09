$1 million cash bond set for Madison man accused in toddler’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man accused in the homicide of a 20-month-old baby girl faces more than a dozen charges related to events leading up to and on the day of the child’s death, court records indicate Monday.

Marshawn Giles, 23, appeared in court Monday for his initial appearance and his cash bond was set at $1 million. He faces 18 charges, including the felonies of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree child sex assault with a person under 13 causing great bodily harm, second-degree sexual assault with use of force.

Giles pleaded not guilty to 10 misdemeanor charges: five counts of battery, four counts of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Giles was initially detained on April 25 at the scene of the toddler’s death. He was reportedly in a relationship with the child’s mother, who police say was severely injured at the scene.

A 26-page criminal complaint released Monday details the incidents connected to the allegations against Giles, which allege reports of abuse for about a week and a half before his arrest for the homicide.

On April 25, the complaint states officers arrived on the 5600 block of Schroeder Road for reports of a check person. A woman told officers that Giles had allegedly beat her and killed her baby.

The woman told officers that her and Giles went to Milwaukee earlier in the day and when they drove home, Giles started “tweaking.” The complaint alleges that Giles held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her, then threw her phone out of the car window.

The complaint says when they were home, Giles went into a child’s bedroom and said he saw “someone” but there was no one in the room. Giles began breaking items in the apartment and then punched the woman. The complaint continues, stating that Giles then sexually assaulted the woman.

The woman told officers that Giles picked up the 20-month-old baby and threw her into the bathroom, punched her and threw her forcefully into an open toilet. The complaint notes the woman couldn’t call police because Giles threw her phone out of the car, so she ran out of the apartment to get help.

Officers stated that the woman had injuries to her face. A UW Health doctor later told authorities that the woman had a nasal bone fracture, a scalp contusion and a forehead hematoma.

When police entered the residence, they reported seeing Giles and commanded him to put his hands up, which he briefly complied with, but then put his hands back down. Officers eventually took Giles into custody.

The complaint continues, stating officers located the baby in the apartment and one official noted she had a weak pulse. An officer performed CPR on the baby before EMS arrived and took over.

Autopsy results for the baby determined that there were more than 10 blunt force injury impacts to the head and “blunt force injuries consistent with sexual assault.” The medical examiner determined the baby’s death would be considered a homicide.

During a search of the apartment, officers recovered a handgun and over 660 grams of a green leafy substance.

The older siblings were not home during the incident because arrangements were made for them to stay with their grandparents after last week’s assault, police said.

The woman Giles was dating told police that Giles had become a “different type of person” during the last few weeks before the alleged homicide, indicating a controlling behavior and anger. The children’s grandmother and the children had claimed on April 18 that Giles struck one child in the face and had “come at him with a pistol” to another child. The next day, an officer responded to the 5600 block of Schroeder Road in Madison for a potential child neglect case.

The complaint continues, revealing that Giles’ girlfriend’s mother told an officer that they had been in contact with Child Protective Services about getting a change in custody for the children, but hadn’t heard anything back yet.

“The social worker explained the children will not be removed from the home if there is no imminent danger to them and if nothing physical happened to them,” the complaint states.

Officers told the CPS social worker that there was a physical abuse investigation ongoing that occurred earlier in the week, but the social worker said that it “did not justify enough danger to the kids in order to have them removed from the home.”

An MPD spokesperson explained officers recommended the children stay with family, but without a formal order they could not require it.

Giles is set to appear in court next on July 25 for a status conference.

