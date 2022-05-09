Advertisement

2-year-old dies in Monroe Co. farm accident

(KCRG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN of WILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-year-old child died on Sunday following a farm machinery accident in Monroe Co., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office reported that emergency responders were called to an address on Lilac Ave., in the Town of Wilton, shortly before noon.

The caller had told dispatchers that the child had been run over and was unresponsive at the time. As soon as medical crews were arrived, they began offering care. The child, however, succumbed to the injuries suffered and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the child or the family.

The child’s death remains under investigation by the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office added that no other information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

Suspect arrested after hours-long search in Lafayette Co.
WATCH LIVE: Madison police update on anti-abortion office fire coming at 2 p.m.
A 41-year-old man died on Friday, May 6, 2022, after his vehicle collided with a semi on Co....
Driver dies in head-on wreck with semi
Forward Madison FC
Forward Madison FC earn first win of the season