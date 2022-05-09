Alert Days: Strong Storms Possible tonight & Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A summer-liker weather pattern means summer-like storms! We’re monitoring two rounds of strong storms - one impacting areas NW of Madison tonight and another round Tuesday evening. As a result Monday & Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days.

Warm & breezy conditions led to highs in the 80s across much of south-central Wisconsin. On-shore winds near Lake Michigan have led to cooler conditions farther East of Madison. Meantime a cold front is moving across Minnesota tonight - interacting with the warm sector. A line of strong & severe thunderstorms is likely over Minnesota and Iowa tonight. A Tornado WATCH has been hoisted just to our West. These storms will enter Western Wisconsin around and shortly after 10p. The strongest storms may be capable of producing hail and gusty winds. Areas NW of Madison stand the higher chance for seeing a stronger storm. The line will weaken during the overnight hours - fizzling to showers over Madison and dissipating completely just East of the Capital Region.

After a morning in the mid 60s (potentially record-breaking), southerly winds are back - driving highs into the mid 80s. The cold front which generated Monday night’s storms will stall over the region Tuesday. Given the higher levels of warmth, moisture & instability in the presence of a fontal boundary - there is a risk for storms to develop. High-resolution models show storms erupting during the late afternoon and early evening in central Wisconsin. It is possible that these storms race south into the capital region. While there isn’t a broad weather system triggering these storms, if storms do erupt, they will tap into a severe-favorable environment. The strongest storms could contain hail & gusty winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s on Wednesday, but the pattern looks a bit more quiet. Strong upper-level winds bring in more heat by Thursday - driving highs into the upper 80s - near 90°!

The summer-like weather pattern breaks down next weekend. Increasing chances for showers are likely Friday into Saturday. Highs will fall into the 70s and 60s.

