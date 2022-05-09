Cross Plains farm supplies produce to families in need

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - A community farm wants to expand its reach and supply locally grown produce to even more families in need.

The Crossroads Community farm provides organic vegetables to people all across Dane County.

From June to October, they work with partner agencies to deliver fresh produce to 550 families, including 100 households facing hunger.

Farmer Cassie Noltnerwyss says the program is in its third year of specifically growing produce to give away for free.

“There are people who are needy and struggle to get fresh produce on the table,” she said. “We want to do our part in providing access to everyone.”

Right now, there’s a need for donations to pay dedicated workers and keep up with production costs because growing organic produce has a higher cost than more conventional vegetables.

“This means our customer base is typically upper to middle class,” said Noltnerwyss. “We don’t believe that being low-income should mean low-quality food. Everyone deserves access to fresh, healthy vegetables.”

She says it’s important to keep locally grown produce local.

“Those of us who are growing food right here, we can feed our community,” Noltnerwyss said.

If you’re interested in contributing, you can donate to the Crossroads Community Farm GoFundMe campaign.

