Driver dies in head-on wreck with semi

TOWN OF MACKFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was killed Friday afternoon when his car crossed the centerline and crashed into an oncoming semi, the Green Lake Sheriff’s Office report.

According to its statement, deputies received several calls around 3 p.m. that day from people who reported there was a head-on wreck on Co. Hwy. Q, just south of Co. Hwy. X.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene about ten minutes later, where they found a heavily damaged green sedan and yellow tractor-trailer that had suffered front end damage. The 41-year-old driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver of the semi, a 37-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Neither of the men’s names were released.

A 41-year-old man died on Friday, May 6, 2022, after his vehicle collided with a semi on Co. Hwy. Q in Green Lake Co., the Sheriff's Office reported. (Green Lake Co. Sheriff's Office)

Investigators determined the sedan was heading north on Co. Hwy. Q when it crossed into the southbound lane where collided with the semi. The force of the collision sent both vehicles into the east ditch.

The wreck closed the highway for nearly six hours while crews worked to clear the scene. It opened just before 9 p.m.

