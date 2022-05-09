Advertisement

First Alert Day: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible tonight

By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warmer conditions are on the way for this week. There will be multiple 80°+ high temperatures through the week. Thursday’s and Friday’s highs could break records. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms overnight to the west of Madison.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible west and north of Madison overnight.
Low pressure is expected to pass by to the west of here over the next 48 hours. The low will trigger strong to severe thunderstorms over Minnesota later this afternoon and some are expected to cross the Mississippi into Wisconsin overnight. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms overnight to the west of Madison.

Warmer and more humid conditions are in the forecast this week.
Heat will be building through the week with highs expected in the 80s to near 90. Humidity levels will be on the rise as well. By Thursday, heat indices will reach the middle 90s. High temperatures will return to the 60s and 70s by the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and windy. High: 78. Wind: SE 15-25 G40.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 67. Wind S 10-15 G35.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm and breezy. High: 84.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 81.

