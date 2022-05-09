Forward Madison FC earn first win of the season

RICHMOND, Virginia (WMTV) -Forward Madison FC earned their first league win of the season with a 1-0 victory over the Richmond Kickers on Saturday night.

A 67th minute own goal proved to be the difference between the two sides. Substitute Justin Sukow took a shot and the ball came off defender Jalen Crisler and went into the net.

Goalkeeper Phil Breno was named “Man of the Match” for keeping the clean sheet. The Kickers had 18 shot attempts and 5 shots on target.

The Flamingos started the new season with three straight draws followed by a loss. The first win of the season now takes them out of last place in USL League One standings. In the 11-team league, FMFC is currently in 7th place with six points and plenty of games to go.

Next up, the team travels to Greenville, South Carolina to take on the Triumph on Friday, May 13th.

