Madison police update on anti-abortion office fire coming at 2 p.m.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. plan to offer an update Monday afternoon after the possible arson over the weekend at the office of an anti-abortion group.

An early MPD report indicated investigators suspect the Sunday morning incident was targeted at the non-profit organization, Wisconsin Family Action.

According to police, while the Madison Fire Department is still working to nail down the cause. The report noted a Molotov cocktail that had been thrown into the building but did not ignite was found and second fire appeared to have been started after the firebombing failed.

Graffiti was also found at the scene, in the 2800 block of International Lane, that included an anarchy logo, the numbers “1312,” and the words “if abortions aren’t same then you aren’t either.” While the numbers 1312 can have other meanings, they are commonly used as substitutes for the letters ACAB, which stands for “All Cops Are Bad.”

WFA President Julaine Appling said that she never thought those who oppose the organization’s views would take things this far, adding that she does not feel safe in the building any longer.

“We’ve done nothing to warrant this. Nothing to warrant a direct threat because of our position on life,” she said. “That’s not the America I know. That’s not how we respond,”

The fire came just days after the leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision appeared to indicate the Justices were set to overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision. The leak, which was first reported by Politico on Monday, has sparked protests around the country ever since.

In a statement released Sunday morning, MPD Chief Shon Barnes acknowledged the heated atmosphere that followed the document’s leak and condemned the apparent arson.

“Our department has and continues to support people being able to speak freely and openly about their beliefs,” he said. “But we feel that any acts of violence, including the destruction of property, do not aid in any cause.”

Barnes added that his department has reached out to federal authorities and MPD is conducting its investigation alongside them and the Madison Fire Department.

In its own report, MFD reported that firefighters had responded around 6 a.m. to the WFA office after receiving reports of flames coming from the offices. Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control quickly, the report said. No injuries were reported.

On Monday, Sen. Democratic senator Tammy Baldwin issued a statement via Twitter saying, “I fully reject this act of violence and vandalism, and I support the investigation by law enforcement to hold those responsible for these crimes accountable.”

I fully reject this act of violence and vandalism, and I support the investigation by law enforcement to hold those responsible for these crimes accountable. https://t.co/ytcO7Esn7p — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) May 9, 2022

A day earlier, Baldwin’s counterpart in the Senate, Ron Johnson retweeted pictures from the scene and wrote that “(t)his attack is abhorrent and should be condemned by all.”

This attack is abhorrent and should be condemned by all. https://t.co/CGnPmMJUmo — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 8, 2022

Gov. Tony Evers also issued a statement around the same time as Johnson’s in which he condemned the incident and rejected using violence against someone with different viewpoints.

“Violence is not the way forward. Hurting others is never the answer,” he said.

We will work against overturning Roe and attacks on reproductive rights by leading with empathy and compassion. We will defend what we believe in with our words and our voices—in the streets, in halls of government, and at the ballot box. In Wisconsin, we must lead by example. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 8, 2022

