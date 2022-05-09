Advertisement

Madison teacher competing at Deaflympics wins bronze

Taylor Koss has several more events left to compete in
Taylor Koss, far left, celebrates his bronze medal win with his teammates
Taylor Koss, far left, celebrates his bronze medal win with his teammates(Taylor Koss)
By Tim Elliott
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil (WMTV) -A Madison teacher competing at the 2022 Deaflympics in Brazil has earned a medal for Team USA.

28-year-old Taylor Koss was awarded the bronze medal for the mixed 4x400 relay. Koss won the medal along with his three teammates.

Koss teaches American Sign Language at Madison La Follette High School. He’s been training for the Deaflympics competition for the past several years. Before that, he competed on the track team at the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee.

The Deaflympics is an Olympic-style competition for deaf and hard of hearing athletes. Koss competed at the games in 2013 in Bulgaria and in 2017 in Turkey. This year’s games were originally scheduled for 2021 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Koss will compete in three more events at the Deaflympics, including the 400m hurdles. He won bronze in that event back in 2017.

A look at Koss' bronze medal
A look at Koss' bronze medal(Taylor Koss)

