Oregon High School students walk out in support for abortion rights

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the week since the Supreme Court’s draft opinion on abortion was leaked, demonstrations nationwide continue to take place. On Monday local students joined the call, raising their voices against the court’s intent to strike down abortion rights.

Oregon High School students say they’d rather sacrifice their education than live in a country where abortion becomes largely illegal. Senior Bryanna Opplinger organized a walkout in support of abortion rights and against efforts to overturn them.

“We can all come together as a community to share our support and fight for our own rights,” Opplinger said. “I know so many people who are impacted directly by this and as someone who has gone through the traumatic experience of being assaulted, it impacts a lot of people.”

The rally was not backed by the school or district, but dozens of students participated.

“As people with uteruses and as young people we are already so afraid of people taking control of our bodies,” said a sophomore who did not want to share their name.

“What makes me nervous is the amount of illegal abortions that could be happening and the amount of lives that could be lost from making it illegal,” Opplinger said.

Junior Peyton Yancey felt inspired by seeing fellow classmates stand up for what they believe in.

“Some of these people I only pass in the hall and I never knew they had such a powerful voice,” Yancey said. " I feel so lucky to hear them out.”

In a statement the school said: “We are proud of our students for being actively engaged citizens and respect that they shared their voices and advocated in a peaceful way.”

Several more student-led demonstrations are set to take place this week, including walkouts at Monona Grove and La Follette High Schools. A larger, all-school walkout is scheduled to take place Friday at the state capitol.

