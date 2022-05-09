Quadren Wilson pleads guilty to drug charge linked to overdose death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was shot during an arrest by two state agents in February pleaded guilty Monday to manufacturing or delivering narcotics connected to an overdose death, according to court records.

Quadren Wilson will spend three years in prison for the charge and three years of extended supervision. Conditions imposed on Wilson include that he must maintain full-time employment, obtain a GED or a diploma equivalent and not use or have drugs without a prescription.

The charge against Wilson accused him of being connected to an overdose death that happened in a McDonald’s bathroom, which alleged that Wilson provided the drugs that claimed the man’s life.

Twenty-one members of various law agencies participated in Wilson’s arrest on Feb. 3 near the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Boulevard on Madison’s east side, including members of the DEA, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Dept. of Natural Resources, and the Madison Police Dept. None of them were wearing body cameras at the time.

The two agents who fired their weapons on the scene were identified as DCI Special Agents Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie.

Wilson was wanted on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant related to a parole violation and was the subject of an ongoing investigation, the Sheriff’s Office stated. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office revealed in February that there was no evidence Wilson had a gun or any other weapon with him during the time of the shooting.

Medical records released on Feb. 18 showed that after Wilson was admitted to UW Health’s emergency department, he had five wounds and a cut. Most of the wounds were to his back. Medical notes from the trauma doctors also indicate Wilson didn’t have much feeling from his stomach down at the time of his admission.

