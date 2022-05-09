Suspect arrested after hours-long search in Lafayette Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Iowa man was captured and arrested last week after an hours long search that began with a domestic disturbance at a Darlington mini mart.

According to the Darlington Police Department, its officers were called to the mini mart around 7 a.m. on Tuesday after reports about a disturbance involving the 52-year-old suspect, a woman, and a child.

The suspect, who was identified as Judd Frazier, fled from the scene before officers arrived, the DPD statement said. A deputy later spotted the Lansing, Iowa, man along Huntington Court but he managed to escape through a nearby wooded area.

Several agencies joined in the search for Frazier and he was eventually tracked down around 3:30 p.m. in northern Lafayette Co., according to police.

He has since been booked on counts of disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, and resisting law enforcement, among other allegations.

