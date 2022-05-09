WMTV earns ‘News Operation of the Year,’ 19 other honors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - WMTV is proud to share it was named ‘News Operation of the Year” by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in its annual Awards for Excellence competition. The statewide competition recognizes outstanding coverage that aired in 2021.

It is the third-straight year that WMTV NBC15 was honored as ‘News Operation of the Year,’ one of the most coveted awards of the night. The award is given based on a point system and how stations place in individual news categories. The honor, plus 19 other awards for WMTV NBC15, was announced Saturday night at an in-person gala—returning to Madison Marriott West in Middleton for the first time since 2019. Nearly 350 people attended from television and radio stations across the state, according to the WBA.

“Every day, our news team works hard to keep our communities informed. To have that work measured against the other great stations in Madison and Green Bay-Appleton and to win News Operation of the Year is truly an honor,” said Don Vesely, WMTV NBC15 General Manager.

NBC15′s top honors recognize work done by individuals and efforts by the entire team.

News Operation of the Year! Congrats to @JessLaszewski for leading the charge. A quick pose with all of our hardware 🏆 @nbc15_madison #wbagala #NBC15 #grayproud pic.twitter.com/kHYIdBugrF — Leigh Mills NBC15 (@leighamills) May 8, 2022

“I’ve said it before and will say it again—our team brings so much heart and care to their work. They work extremely hard to get it right. Our honors reflect that heart and hustle. We share in our community’s highs and the lows and everything in between. We’re grateful that you trust us to share your stories and are proud to do so with sensitivity and compassion,” said Jessica Laszewski, WMTV NBC15 News Director.

WMTV competes against all television stations in the Madison and Green Bay markets. In total, our team received 8 First Place honors, 5 Second Place honors, and 6 Third Place recognitions.

First Place – Medium Market Television

BEST COVERAGE OF PANDEMIC RECOVERY - MOVING FORWARD DURING THE PANDEMIC

BEST CONTINUING - REMEMBERING EVAN, SIMON AND JACK

BEST SPOT NEWS - BOSCOBEL TORNADO

BEST LIVE ON-SCENE REPORTING - NBC15′S ELIZABETH WADAS

BEST SPORTSCAST - NBC15 SPORTS

BEST FEATURE - BACK ON TRACK

BEST USE OF VIDEO - PACE OF THE PADDLE

BEST ONLINE PERSONALITY - TIM ELLIOTT

The @WIBroadcasters held their annual awards gala #WBAGala Saturday night!



I received 1st place awards for:

✔️BEST FEATURE (alongside photographer @CurtLenz_NBC15)🥇

✔️BEST ONLINE PERSONALITY🥇



The @nbc15_madison team also won NEWS OPERATION OF THE YEAR!!! pic.twitter.com/SJDWa9AURp — Tim Elliott NBC15 (@TheTimReport) May 9, 2022

Second Place Awards

BEST SIGNIFICANT COMMUNITY IMPACT - 26TH ANNUAL NBC15 SHARE YOUR HOLIDAYS

BEST SPOT NEWS - ROCKTON PLANT FIRE

BEST USE OF VIDEO - BIG ART, BIG HEART

BEST SPORTS REPORTING - FROM FARM TO FINISH LINE

BEST WEATHER PROMOTION - FIRST ALERT SPRING 2021

Third Place Awards

BEST MORNING NEWSCAST - NBC15′S THE MORNING SHOW – JUNE 15, 2021

BEST EVENING NEWSCAST - NBC15 NEWS AT 6 – NOV. 22, 2021

BEST WEATHERCAST - FIRST ALERT METEOROLOGIST BRIAN DOOGS

BEST SPORTSCAST - NBC15 SPORTS WITH LEAH DOHERTY

BEST SPORTS REPORTING - FAMILY FIELD GOALS

BEST SPECIALITY PROGRAMMING - NBC15 SOUNDS OF THE SEASON 2021

In total, WMTV NBC15 was nominated for 19 Awards for Excellence in 15 of 28 total categories. Stations compete in news, sports, weather, public service, advertising and promotions, and digital and social media. You may view the full 2021 WBA winners list by clicking here.

The television awards competition is divided into three categories: Large Market (Milwaukee), Medium Market (Green Bay and Madison), and Small Market (LaCrosse/Eau Claire and Wausau/Rhinelander).

