ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible this Evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Record-setting heat has settled over southern Wisconsin this Tuesday. The heat & humidity have created an environment primed for strong/severe storms. Tuesday remains a First Alert Day at NBC15. A Tornado WATCH has been issued through 9 p.m. for the entire NBC15 viewing area.

A tornado WATCH has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin thru 9 p.m. (NBC15)

As of Tuesday afternoon, a stalled frontal boundary was located northwest of the Capital Region. Showers and storms develop along this boundary and move into central Wisconsin. These initial storms may contain gusty winds, hail and the potential for tornadic development.

Cooler air that rushes out from these storms (outflow boundaries) may spur new showers/storms. The tornado threat will be lower, but these storms may still produce damaging winds and large hail. Hi-res models show this activity surging southward towards Madison and the State Line through the evening hours.

Storms come to a close by midnight as lows drop into the mid 60s. Given the high moisture environment, patchy fog is expected to develop first thing Wednesday.

Expect a partly sunny day with highs in the lower - mid 80s. A spotty shower or storm can’t be ruled out. A quick round of rain is possible in the evening hours.

More heat surges in by Thursday - driving highs close to 90°F.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday night into Friday.

A cold front moves across the area over the weekend - prompting a few showers on Saturday with falling temperatures. Highs will top out in the 60s next week.

