Bucks lead Celtics 48-47 at halftime in Game 4

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks lead the Boston Celtics 48-47 at the half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Milwaukee started off strong, going on an 8-2 run to open the first quarter. Grayson Allen would start for the second game in a row, and would put up four points in the first half, one bucket which would give Milwaukee a 10 point lead. Giannis Antetokounmpo would close out the quarter with a baseline flush and the Bucks led 25-18 after the first quarter.

The Bucks offense would go cold near the end of the second half, but a Pat Connaughton steal and flush followed immediately by a three would tie it up at 45 with seconds to go before the break.

Antetokounmpo would lead all scorers with 15 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

The Bucks were 18-51 from the field compared to the Celtics who went 16-40, and both teams were held to under 30 percent from the three.

At the start of the third Antetokounmpo was issued a technical foul for taunting after a dunk that put the Bucks up 52-49.

