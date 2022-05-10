First Alert Day: Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Late Afternoon and Evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms overnight. A very warm and humid day is expected across southern Wisconsin. Highs today will rise into the middle and upper 80s. The record high for this date in Madison is 87 degrees. With dew points expected to reach the 70 degree mark, heat indices will soar into the lower and middle 90s.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and this evening. (wmtv)

Thursday’s and Friday’s highs could also break records. A cold front will approach the region from the west later today and tonight. The front will trigger the development of strong to severe thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening.

Warm and humid conditions will persist for the next four days. (wmtv)

Heat will be building through the week with highs expected in the 80s to near 90. Humidity levels will be on the rise as well. By Thursday, heat indices will reach the middle to upper 90s. Cooler temperatures will return next week.

Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorm late. High: 78. Wind: S 10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 66. Wind: SW 5-10.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm. High: 82.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 90.

