Gas prices keep up with temperature spike in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gas prices nationwide hit a record high Tuesday; the price of fuel rose over 15 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The price increase is making consumers sweat, especially as summer approaches.

“I need gas, I need my air,” said Madison resident Jacqueline Wolf while filling up her tank. “It’s warm so you definitely need your air conditioner today and gas to get this done.”

People at the pump, like Wolf, are sweating the price surge. GasBuddy reports gasoline prices nationwide set a new record high on Tuesday, having reached $4.36 per gallon.

Drive around Madison and you’ll see prices range, but that psychological threshold has been reached again: gas is above $4 a gallon.

“I’m here a day more a week, I’m filling up more than before so I definitely see it,” said Wolf.

AAA Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz says domestic fuel prices continue to be influenced by international affairs.

“The most recent increase that we’ve seen over the last week, which is a little over 20 cents in the last week is really been driven by the announcement last week that the EU is beginning to move forward with some plans to restrict the importation of Russian oil,” Jarmusz said.

The U.S. imposed similar sanctions weeks ago, but drivers are still feeling the impacts.

“Needing to source from elsewhere is going to put a strain on global oil supplies and that’s really what’s driven this most recent spike,” Jarmusz said.

There are no signs of prices letting up, he said, even as summer heat kicks in and the travel season begins.

“We need a break summer is coming up and people need to run their air conditioner going back and forth with what they need to do so definitely the prices need to be more feasible to get the job done,” said Wolf.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.