Gov. Evers announces Main Street Bounceback Grant Program successes, additional investments

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that he will be investing an additional $25 million into the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program.

The grant program has already helped more than 4,200 small businesses and nonprofits across all 72 Wisconsin counties.

In total, Tuesday’s announcement brings the governor’s total investment in the program to $75 million, which will enable 2,500 more small businesses and nonprofits to fill empty storefronts throughout the state.

A recent analysis of state allocations showed that Wisconsin ranks second in the country for aid directed to economic development and first in the country in aid to businesses.

“The impact we’ve had through our Main Street Bounceback Grant Program over the last year has been tremendous, truly helping small businesses and main streets in every corner of our state,” Gov. Evers said. “We’ve heard from folks from across the state about how these funds have helped them take their businesses to the next level. We’ve also seen firsthand how these investments have helped support local economies in downtowns and communities that are now filled with unique businesses that otherwise might not be there today.”

The Main Street Bounceback Grant Program was first announced in April 2021 to help small businesses and nonprofits move or expand into vacant commercial spaces.

“From barbershops to candy stores and from physical therapists to local economic development groups, the businesses and organizations that have received Main Street Bounceback grants vary widely,” WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said. “But what we’re hearing from all of the communities where these businesses are opening is the sense of excitement that they bring. Whether it’s a new restaurant, a hair salon, or an accounting business, there’s a feeling that there are new reasons to come to our downtowns and spend a little more time there.”

The deadline for grant applications for the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program has been extended to Dec. 31, 2022, and grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until all the funds are disbursed.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.