Janesville Lions Club to celebrate 100th anniversary with major project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of its centennial celebration, the Janesville Lions Club announced Monday it would move forward with the first steps of creating a permanent picnic pavilion.

The organization will hold an event on May 21 to recognize its 100th anniversary and begin the project at Lions Beach. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21.

Janesville Lions Club President Eric Kuznacic explained that the organization has had a history of supporting local parks and recreational facilities.

“From Traxler Park to Walt Lindemann Sportsman’s Park to the Janesville Schools Outdoor Lab and beyond, the Lions Beach pavilion project continues our commitment to preserving and improving our public spaces,” Kuznacic said.

The pavilion will be open to everyone who visits the beach and can be rented out by large parties, the organization explained. It will offer electrical service, LED lighting and be fully accessible for those who use wheelchairs or have limited mobility.

Fundraising for the project started in 2020 and nearly $120,000 has been raised so far. The Janesville Lions Club received $59,000 recently from the City of Janesville’s Pay it Forward grant program, which will support the purchase of items like new picnic tables and metal shade structures for the beach.

