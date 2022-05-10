Advertisement

Man run over by tractor in Dodge Co.

A tractor becomes wedged in a tree after running over a man in the Town of Clyman on Monday,...
A tractor becomes wedged in a tree after running over a man in the Town of Clyman on Monday, May 9, 2022.(Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOWN OF CLYMAN, Wis. (WMTV) - A 67-year-old man suffered severe injuries late Monday morning when the tractor he was repairing started rolling and ran over him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man had been working on the red International tractor shortly before noon when he started it. The vehicle was in gear at the time and started moving. The tractor struck him before crashing through the wall of a machine shed.

The vehicle kept going until it hit a tree. A picture released by the sheriff’s office showed the nose of the tractor had pushed partially up the tree as the rear tires had spun holes into the ground.

A Flight for Life helicopter responded to the scene, at W6393 Co. Highway J, along with other Dodge Co. emergency teams and the man was flown to Aurora Medical Center, about 30 miles away, for treatment, the report continued.

