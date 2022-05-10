Man run over by tractor in Dodge Co.

TOWN OF CLYMAN, Wis. (WMTV) - A 67-year-old man suffered severe injuries late Monday morning when the tractor he was repairing started rolling and ran over him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man had been working on the red International tractor shortly before noon when he started it. The vehicle was in gear at the time and started moving. The tractor struck him before crashing through the wall of a machine shed.

The vehicle kept going until it hit a tree. A picture released by the sheriff’s office showed the nose of the tractor had pushed partially up the tree as the rear tires had spun holes into the ground.

A Flight for Life helicopter responded to the scene, at W6393 Co. Highway J, along with other Dodge Co. emergency teams and the man was flown to Aurora Medical Center, about 30 miles away, for treatment, the report continued.

