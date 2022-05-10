Advertisement

Molotov cocktails spark small fire at Right to Life center in Oregon state

The Keizer (Ore.) Police Dept. investigates after Molotov cocktails were thrown at a Right to...
The Keizer (Ore.) Police Dept. investigates after Molotov cocktails were thrown at a Right to Life center, on Sunday, May 8, 2022.(Keizer Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KEIZER, Ore. (WMTV) - A police department in the state of Oregon is asking for information related to a possible arson at a Right to Life center that bears echoes of the one at a Madison anti-abortion clinic over the weekend.

The Keizer (Oregon) Police Department posted onto Facebook pictures of the incident at the pro-life building there, saying it happened shortly after 10:30 p.m.

According to its post, the suspect or suspects tried to break through a window at the Right to Life location but failed. Next, the individual(s) allegedly tried throwing two Molotov cocktails at the brick building. The bottles sparked what was described as a small fire with minimal damage.

The police dept. noted that no one was in the building at the time. Its investigation into the case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 503-856-3529.

There is no indication that the incident in the Salem suburb is connected to what happened in Madison hours earlier.

The Madison Police Department has previously stated that a passerby saw flames at the Wisconsin Family Action location, in the 2800 block of Industrial Lane around 6 a.m.

When firefighters and officers arrived, they spotted a ground-level window had been broken. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within five minutes and no injuries were reported.

Two Molotov cocktails were found at the scene and investigators are working to determine what type of liquid was used in the devices, MPD Police Chief Shon Barnes said. There was also graffiti painted onto walls of the building.

Local law enforcement is working with federal investigators to determine who was behind the Madison attack.

