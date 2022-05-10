Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms tornado in Dunn County Monday

The EF1 tornado touched down near Rusk and traveled northeast for over six miles.
A tornado was confirmed near Rusk and Colfax, Wis. on Monday, May 9, 2022 by the National...
A tornado was confirmed near Rusk and Colfax, Wis. on Monday, May 9, 2022 by the National Weather Service.(Viewer Submission: Jordan Hessler)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF COLFAX (DUNN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities is confirming damage caused by a tornado in parts of Dunn County.

The NWS said that the path of damage begins slightly north of Interstate 94 near Rusk and continues northeast across Highway 40, then through Whitetail Golf Course south of Colfax.

Estimated wind speeds based on the damage are 80 to 90mph, which would rate as a low-end EF1 tornado. Radar analysis suggests the tornado occurred from 7:32 p.m. until 7:46 p.m. and traveled approximately 6.2 miles.

The NWS issued a tornado warning for parts of Dunn County at 7:25 p.m. Monday.

Whitetail Golf Course lost over 100 trees as a result of the storm, according to the course’s owner.

No one has been reported injured due to the storms that crossed through in Dunn County.

In a release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, which is located northwest of Dunn County, said that the NWS is working to confirm if storm damage in the county on Monday was caused by tornadoes. One person was hurt during two separate severe storm events in northwestern Wisconsin yesterday, according to the release, with widespread property damage. Wind and hail damaged farms, houses, businesses and vehicles, and power outages lasted for several hours after the storms.

The National Weather Service is also investigating a funnel cloud spotted about seven miles south of Eau Claire that observers said never reached the ground, as well as a report of a tornado that crossed Lake Pepin and into Wisconsin south of Stockholm. The storm system resulted in multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings being issued for eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

A tornado damaged parts of Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax, Wis. on Monday, May 9, 2022. Over...
A tornado damaged parts of Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax, Wis. on Monday, May 9, 2022. Over 100 trees were knocked down.(Bob Gallaher | WEAU)

MORE COVERAGE: Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax loses more than 100 trees from Monday’s storms

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

Bird flu is highly contagious among bird populations, but not human.
Wisconsin avian flu restrictions extended to all domestic birds
Jocelyn and Amy Gannon
NTSB report on helicopter crash that killed Madison mom and daughter takes aim at FAA
possible arson at a pro-life building in madison
Report: Group claims credit for Madison anti-abortion office attack, warns of more
The Keizer (Ore.) Police Dept. investigates after Molotov cocktails were thrown at a Right to...
Molotov cocktails spark small fire at Right to Life center in Oregon state
A tractor becomes wedged in a tree after running over a man in the Town of Clyman on Monday,...
Man run over by tractor in Dodge Co.