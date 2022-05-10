Advertisement

Reds beat Brewers 10-5, win 2 straight for 1st time in ‘22

Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong, right, reacts after he tagged out Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin...
Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong, right, reacts after he tagged out Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin who was attempting to steal second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Colin Moran homered in his third straight at-bat, Brandon Drury and Kyle Farmer each hit a three-run homer, and the Cincinnati Reds won two straight games for the first time this season, rallying past the Milwaukee Brewers 10-5.

The Reds bounced back after being swept in three games at Milwaukee last week by a combined score of 34-12.

Moran connected in the second inning off Brandon Woodruff to make it 1-0. Drury’s three-run homer in the fifth put the Reds ahead for good at 5-3.

Farmer added insurance with his blast in the seventh that snapped an 0-for-34 skid.

