Reds beat Brewers 10-5, win 2 straight for 1st time in ‘22
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Colin Moran homered in his third straight at-bat, Brandon Drury and Kyle Farmer each hit a three-run homer, and the Cincinnati Reds won two straight games for the first time this season, rallying past the Milwaukee Brewers 10-5.
The Reds bounced back after being swept in three games at Milwaukee last week by a combined score of 34-12.
Moran connected in the second inning off Brandon Woodruff to make it 1-0. Drury’s three-run homer in the fifth put the Reds ahead for good at 5-3.
Farmer added insurance with his blast in the seventh that snapped an 0-for-34 skid.
